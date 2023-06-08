Xbox Game Pass drops Stacking

June 8, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Stacking to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Stacking is a single-player puzzle title that includes more than 100 unique dolls with special abilities to solve challenges.


