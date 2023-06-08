The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom holds No. 1 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending June 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ranked as the No. 1 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, takes place on land and in the skies.

The final game includes platforming in new sky-based lands in multiple terrains and environments.

It sells at $69.99.