Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to bout PS5, Xbox, PC

Sega Corp. this week announced Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

In the title, Kazuma Kiryu comes out of hiding under the codename “Joryu” when he is pulled into conflict by a mysterious figure.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will sport two combat styles – Yakuza for wild aggression and Agent for speed and precision.

The final game will include sub-missions, karaoke, and cabaret club options.

It will be sold Nov. 9.