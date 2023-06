Sony Corp. this week said Deep Silver’s Dead Island 2 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in May 2023.

For the month, Dead Island 2 ranked as the No. 3 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Dead Island 2 is a first-person action RPG that includes zombie mobs in Los Angeles.

The final game includes weapons and tactical options, new skill system and three-player co-op mode.