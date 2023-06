Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Deals Unlocked Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Dead Island 2, WWE 2K23, MLB The Show 23, EA Sports PGA Tour, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dead Space, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, and Blue Dragon.

The sale ends June 20.