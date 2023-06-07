Xbox Game Pass to drop Stacking

NEWSPCXBOXBS

Written by:

June 7, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Stacking to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Stacking is a single-player puzzle title that includes more than 100 unique dolls with special abilities to solve challenges.

It will be released June 8.


Previous Story:
Front Mission: 1st Remake to battle PS5, Xbox, PC this month

Comments are closed.