Xbox Game Pass to drop Stacking

NEWS • PC • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
June 7, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week will release Stacking to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.
Stacking is a single-player puzzle title that includes more than 100 unique dolls with special abilities to solve challenges.
It will be released June 8.
