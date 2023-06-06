Street Fighter 6 No. 2 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s released Street Fighter 6 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending June 3, Street Fighter 6 ranked as the No. 2 best-selling boxed software title.

The data firm said the PS5 SKU held 79 percent of boxed sales, the Xbox at 13 percent and the PS4 at eight percent.

Street Fighter 6 includes the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game includes Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.

It sells at $59.99.