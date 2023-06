Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Arcade Archives Big Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select Arcade Archives and ACA NEO GEO series titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Metal Slug 3, The King of Fighters ’97, Samurai Shodown IV, Real Bout Fatal Fury, NAM-1975, Top Hunter Roddy & Cathy, Xevious, Dragon Spirit, and Dragon Buster.

The sale ends June 7.