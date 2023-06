Blizzard Entertainment this week will release Diablo IV to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

Diablo IV is an open-world action RPG to include procedurally generated dungeons, five classes, and online co-op for up to four players.

The final game will include cross-play and cross-progression functionality.

It will be sold at $69.99 June 6.