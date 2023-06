Apple Vision Pro to drop at $3499

Apple Inc. this week announced the Apple Vision Pro, a new VR/AR headset for productivity and entertainment.

Apple Vision Pro will feature a three-dimensional interface to access applications, view a simulated 100-ft wide display for content, and play more than 100 Apple Arcade games.

The headset itself, powered by the M2 chip and new R12 chip, utilizes a single piece of three-dimensional laminated glass, sports an aluminum alloy frame, a soft textile headband, micro-OLED technology for 23 million pixels in two displays, and includes 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

The final product includes Spatial Audio and two amplified drivers.

It will be sold in 2024 at $3,499.