PS5 No. 2 in Japan May 28 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 38,092 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between May 22 and May 28.

For the period, the PS5 sold 32,894 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 5,198 units.

Sony sold 6.3 million PS5 units in Q4 ending Mar. 31, 2023.

It sold 19.1 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2022.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $294 million, a decrease of 55.4 percent from one year ago.

Q4 revenue in the division totaled $8.11 billion, an increase of 61.3 percent from the year prior.

PS5 sales totaled 38.4 million units to date.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 68 million software units for the quarter, down from 70.5 million one year prior.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 108 million. PlayStation Plus users totaled 47.4 million.

Sony expects to sell 25 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2023.