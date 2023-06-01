Xbox Game Pass drops The Big Con

June 1, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released The Big Con to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

The Big Con is a single-player adventure title set in the ’90s in which the player must swindle and outsmart strangers on the street.


