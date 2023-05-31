Street Fighter 6 PC No. 9 Steam Weekly Top Seller

Valve Inc. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Street Fighter 6 for the PC ranked as a Weekly Top Seller in the Steam division based on strong pre-order sales.

Between May 23 to May 30, Street Fighter 6 ranked as the No. 9 Weekly Top Seller based on revenue.

Street Fighter 6, to be sold June 2, will include the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game will include Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.

It will be sold at $59.99.