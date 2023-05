Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include The Pathless, The Artful Escape, Hindsight, What Remains of Edith Finch, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Donut County, Twelve Minutes, Ashen, and Gone Home.

The sale ends June 4.