Street Fighter 6 to bout PS5, Xbox, PC this week

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week will release Street Fighter 6 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

Street Fighter 6, to be sold June 2, will include the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game will include Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.

It will be sold at $59.99.