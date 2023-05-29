PSN holds PS5, PS4 Games Under $15 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Alan Wake Remastered, UFC 4. Star Wars Battlefront II., The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition, God of War, A Way Out, Bloodborne, Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Forces, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Horizon Chase Turbo, Metal Slug Anthology, and God Eater 3.

The sale ends June 17.