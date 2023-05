Sony Corp. this week is holding the Planet of the Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Gotham Knights, Destiny 2: Lightfall, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Sonic Forces, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, Resident Evil Code: Veronica X, Metal Slug Anthology, and Horizon Chase Turbo.

The sale ends June 7.