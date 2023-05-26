Resident Evil 4 VR Mode previewed

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Resident Evil 4 VR Mode for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 PlayStation VR2.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode will contain new gameplay mechanics including the option to knife parry with one hand and shoot with the other.

The mode is in development and will be released at a to-be-determined date.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.