Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.34 drifts to PS5, PS4

Sony Corp. this week released Update 1.34 for Gran Turismo 5 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Update 1.34 includes the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce ’67, Greening Auto Company Maverick, Nissan GT-R NISMO (R32) ’90, Engine Swap option in GT Auto, Tuning Ship – Ultimate category, GT Café Extra Menus, and Two New Scapes – National Stadium and The Lake District.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.