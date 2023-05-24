Sony previews PS5 Project Q Remote Play hardware

May 24, 2023

Sony Corp. this week previewed Project Q, a device to play PS5 console titles using Remote Play.

The Project Q handheld will include an 8-inch LCD with up to 1080p / 60FPS fidelity flanked between DualSense Controller grips to play installed PS5 titles using Remote Play via Wi-Fi.

The final hardware will include adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Project Q will be sold in 2023.


