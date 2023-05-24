Sony previews PS5 Project Q Remote Play hardware

Sony Corp. this week previewed Project Q, a device to play PS5 console titles using Remote Play.

The Project Q handheld will include an 8-inch LCD with up to 1080p / 60FPS fidelity flanked between DualSense Controller grips to play installed PS5 titles using Remote Play via Wi-Fi.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

The final hardware will include adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Project Q will be sold in 2023.