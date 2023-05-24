Dead Island 2 No. 2 in U.S. sales

Circana, Inc. this month said Deep Silver’s Dead Island 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Apr., Dead Island 2 ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Dead Island 2 is a first-person action RPG that includes zombie mobs in Los Angeles.

The final game includes weapons and tactical options, new skill system and three-player co-op mode.

It sells at $69.99.