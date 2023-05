Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Super Saver Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition, Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Hunting Simulator 2, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood, Dead Rising 4, Mr. Driller DrillLand, and Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends May 29.