Xbox Game Pass drops Planet of Lana

NEWSPCXBOXBS

May 23, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Planet of Lana to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Planet of Lana is single-player a cinematic puzzle adventure title that includes puzzles, action sequences, and stealth gameplay.


