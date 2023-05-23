Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 22M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month said Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have sold more than 22 million units to date.

The latest Pokémon entry has sold 22.10 million units as of Mar. 31, 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the franchise.

The titles include trademark battles and training, two new professors, and new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Legendary Pokémon include Koraidon and Miraidon.

The final game includes multiplayer functionality for up to four users to train, battle, and explore with other players.