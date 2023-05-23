Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro drop to iPad

Apple Inc. this week released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPad.

Final Cut Pro for iPad includes a new job wheel to interact with content, and Live Drawing utilizes the Apple Pencil to draw and write on video content.

The software supports multicam video editing and Fast Cut features. In addition, users can shoot high-quality video on iPad using pro camera mode in ProRes on iPad Pro with M2.

Logic Pro for iPad includes Multi-Touch to play instruments, interact with controls, and navigate projects. An Apple Pencil can be used to edit an draw in detailed track automation. The final software includes an all-new sound browser, Beat Breaker, and full-featured mixer.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad is subscription-based at $4.99 per month or $49 per year.