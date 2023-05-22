Xbox hardware No. 3 in Apr. U.S. sales

Circana Inc. this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox ranked as the No. 3 best-selling game hardware in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Apr., Xbox ranked as the No. 3 best-selling hardware in dollar sales and third in units sales.

In Q3, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business held $13.26 billion in revenue, down nine percent from the year prior. Gaming revenue declined four percent.

Xbox content and services revenue increased three percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 30 percent from one year ago.