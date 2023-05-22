Star Wars Jedi: Survivor No. 1 in Apr. U.S. sales

Circana, Inc. this month said EA Inc.’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as the best-selling game software in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Apr., Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ranked as the No. 1 best-selling game software based on dollar sales.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a third-person action adventure title that takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The title includes new skills, equipment, and abilities to master.