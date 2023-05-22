Nintendo Switch No. 2 in Apr. U.S. sales

Circana, Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked third in hardware sales in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Apr., the Nintendo Switch ranked No. 2 in hardware based on dollar sales and No. 1 in unit sales.

For the fiscal year between Apr. 2022 and Mar. 31, 2023, Nintendo sold 17.97 million Nintendo Switch units, down 22 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 125.62 million units to date. Software sales totaled 213.96 million units to date.

Nintendo reported 1.6 trillion yen in revenue, down 5.5 percent from one year ago. Net profit totaled 432.7 billion yen, down nine percent year-over-year.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.