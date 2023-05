Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross Gen Bundle, Diablo Prime Evil Collection, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Sakter 1 + 2.

The sale ends May 30.