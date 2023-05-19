Star Wars Jedi: Survivor No. 3 in UK sales

Gfk Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending May 13, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ranked as the No. 3 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 2 the week prior.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a third-person action adventure title that takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The title includes new skills, equipment, and abilities to master.