2K Games this week released LEGO 2K Drive for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

LEGO 2K Drive is an open-world racing title in which users can explore Bricklandia, build vehicles, drive in local and online races, and defeat racing rivals in Story mode.

It sells at $59.99.