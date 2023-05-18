The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sells 10M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 10 million units in the first three days of sale at global retail.

Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda franchise. The title sold four million units in the U.S. and is the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in the territory.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, takes place on land and in the skies.

The final game includes platforming in new sky-based lands in multiple terrains and environments.

It sells at $69.99.