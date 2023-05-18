Dead Island 2 No. 6 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Deep Silver’s Dead Island 2 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending May 13, Dead Island 2 ranked as the No. 6 top-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

Dead Island 2 is a first-person action RPG that includes zombie mobs in Los Angeles.

The final game includes weapons and tactical options, new skill system and three-player co-op mode.