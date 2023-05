Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include FIFA 23, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Resident Evil 3, PowerWash Simulator, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, Soulcalibur VI, Scarlet Nexus, Persona 5, Sonic Mania, Death Stranding, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil, and Rainbow Six Extraction.

The sale ends Mar. 24.