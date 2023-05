Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Square Enix Spring Cleaning Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent off.

Discounted titles include Fear Effect Sedna, Oh My Godheads: Party Edition, PowerWash Simulator, Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends May 17.