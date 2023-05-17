Gran Turismo 7 PS5 No. 15 PSN EU download

DATAPS5

Written by:

May 17, 2023

Sony Corp. this month said Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network EU division in Apr. 2023.

For the month, Gran Turismo 7 ranked as the No. 15 PS5 PSN download in Europe.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.


Previous Story:
PSN holds PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale
Next Story:
LEGO 2K Drive to drift PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC this week

Comments are closed.