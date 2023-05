Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Start Your Engines Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Wreckfest, WRC Generations, Cars 3: Driven to Win, Forza Horizon 5, MotoGP 20, The Crew 2, Tour de France 2022, Trials Fusion, and SnowRunner.

The sale ends May 16.