Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Xbox Game Studios Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select first-party titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, Alan Wake, Crackdown 3, Forza Horizon 5, Fuzion Frenzy, Gears 5, Ikuraga, Joy Ride Turbo, Lost Odyssey, and Sunset Overdrive.

The sale ends May 22.