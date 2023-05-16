PS Plus Game Catalog May 2023 deploys

Sony Corp. this week released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in May 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5), Humanity (PS5, PS4), Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5, PS4), Dishonored 2 (PS4), Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4), Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4), Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4), Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4), Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS5, PS4), The Evil Within 2 (PS4), Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4), Thymesia (PS5), Rain World (PS4), Lake (PS5, PS4), Conan Exiles (PS4), Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4), and Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PS5, PS4), Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS5, PS4), Pursuit Force (PS5, PS4), and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4).