Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top download title at the Nintendo eShop division.

This week, Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp ranked as the No. 7 best-selling download.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a strategy title that includes Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

It is sold $59.99.