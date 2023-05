Sony Corp. this week said EA Inc.’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Apr. 2023.

For the month, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a third-person action adventure title that takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The title includes new skills, equipment, and abilities to master.