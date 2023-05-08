Xbox Game Pass drops Weird West: Definitive Edition

NEWSXBS

Written by:

May 8, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Weird West: Definitive Edition to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S.

Weird West: Definitive Edition is an action RPG that includes firearm and magic combat, multiple characters, and decision-based gameplay.


Previous Story:
Xbox Game Pass to drop Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Next Story:
Redfall No. 12 Most Played Xbox title

Comments are closed.