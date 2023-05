Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Golden Week Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Code Vein, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Mega Man 11, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Resident Evil Village, and The DioField Chronicle.

The sale ends May 7.