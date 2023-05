Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, House Flipper, Shotgun Farmers, 1971 Project Helios, Advent Rising, Aragami 2, Donut County, Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, Final Vendetta, Horizon Chase Turbo, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, and Tetris Effect: Connected.

The sale ends May 11.