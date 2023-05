Sony Corp. this month said it will release the PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle June 22.

The bundle will include the PS5 console, PS5 DualSense Controller and the Final Fantasy XVI digital code at $559.99.

Final Fantasy XVI is an action RPG that will include protagonist Clive Rosfield in battles against enemy Eikons.

The final game will include a full arsenal of attacks and high-octane clashes.