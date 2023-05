Apple Inc. this week released 20 new titles to the Apple Arcade division.

New titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, Farming Simulator 20, Very Little Nightmares, Time Locker, PPKP, Kingdom Two Crowns, Hill Climb Racing, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that includes more than 200 titles at $4.99 per month.