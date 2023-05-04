Xbox Game Pass drops Ravenlok

May 4, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Ravenlok to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Ravenlok is a third-person action adventure title that includes melee and spell combat to defeat monsters and bosses.


