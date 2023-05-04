Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons to bout PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Modus Games this week announced Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a side-scrolling beat-em-up that includes Billy and Jimmy Lee in a fight for survival against criminal gangs.

Additional characters include Marion and Uncle Matin. An additional nine characters can be unlocked.

The final game will include purchasable upgrades, rewards, and local co-op for two players.

It will be released this summer.