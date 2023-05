Famitsu this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Minecraft Legends ranked as a top 30 software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, Minecraft Legends sold 1,391 units to rank at No. 27 in the period.

Minecraft Legends is an action strategy title in which users can form alliances and charge into battle against piglins to defend the Overworld.

The final game includes multiplayer functionality to challenge or team up in battle.