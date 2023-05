Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Tom Clancy Franchise Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include The Division 2 – Warlords of New York, Rainbow Six Extraction, Splinter Cell Blacklist, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter, Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory and Splinter Cell Double Agent.

The sale ends May 2.